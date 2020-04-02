April 2, 2020

‘On the Map’ Free Online Screening and Q&A This Sunday

BY Gerri Miller | Apr 2, 2020 | Arts
The documentary “On the Map” tells the story of the underdog Israeli basketball team’s triumphant victory at the European championship in 1977. Set against the backdrop of impactful events — including the Yom Kippur War, the Munich Olympics terror attack, the raid on Entebbe, the Cold War, and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s resignation — the film incorporates archival and rare game footage to tell the story of the triumph over the Soviets that put Macabbi Tel Aviv ‘on the map.’ It’s the perfect feel-good movie for the current uncertain times, and you can watch for free this weekend.

“On the Map” will stream on Sunday, Apr. 5 at 11 a.m. PST, followed by a live Q&A with filmmaker Dani Menkin and players Tal Brody and Aulcie Perry, hosted by executive producer Ori Eisen. Register here.

