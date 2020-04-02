‘On the Map’ Free Online Screening and Q&A This Sunday

The documentary “On the Map” tells the story of the underdog Israeli basketball team’s triumphant victory at the European championship in 1977. Set against the backdrop of impactful events — including the Yom Kippur War, the Munich Olympics terror attack, the raid on Entebbe, the Cold War, and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s resignation — the film incorporates archival and rare game footage to tell the story of the triumph over the Soviets that put Macabbi Tel Aviv ‘on the map.’ It’s the perfect feel-good movie for the current uncertain times, and you can watch for free this weekend.

“On the Map” will stream on Sunday, Apr. 5 at 11 a.m. PST, followed by a live Q&A with filmmaker Dani Menkin and players Tal Brody and Aulcie Perry, hosted by executive producer Ori Eisen. Register here.